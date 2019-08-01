Image copyright Kieran Monk

A water company which was hit with record penalties for leaks of wastewater has admitted to a diesel spill from one of its treatment works.

Southern Water said the fuel had leaked from its treatment works at Swalecliffe in Kent into Swalecliffe Brook.

The company said it was carrying out a "full clean-up operation" and assessing the impact of the spill.

It has put up signs advising people not to go into the water.

Image copyright Kieran Monk

A Southern Water spokesman said the company was "working closely" with the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency has been approached for a comment.

In June Southern Water was hit with a record £126m punishment for spills of wastewater into the environment from its sewage plants and for deliberately misreporting its performance.

