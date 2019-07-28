Image copyright KittyKatSplat Image caption Smoke was seen billowing over the ferry terminal

A lorry fire broke out at Dover's eastern docks sending a plume of smoke over the ferry terminal.

People posted pictures on social media of the blaze, which they described as "raging".

Kent fire service confirmed they were called to the area just after 13:00 BST.

The Port of Dover later said: "The fire has been extinguished and [firefighters] continue dampening down to prevent re-ignition.

"The port is now fully operational and returned to normal business."

People reported "gridlock" at the port on Saturday with some claiming to have been delayed by more than four hours.