Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The port is fully operational but people have been urged to allow extra time to get there

Cross-Channel ferry passengers are reporting delays of several hours on roads in Dover.

The Port of Dover urged people to allow extra time for journeys but has tweeted the port is fully operational.

People in Dover have reported "gridlock" and have claimed to be delayed for more than four hours.

Kent Police are not involved, but Kent County Council (KCC) said there was heavy traffic heading to the port.

In a statement, KCC said: "There is queuing and slow moving traffic on the A2 and the A20 coastbound due to high volumes of traffic heading to the Port of Dover.

"Drivers are warned to expect delays."

On Twitter, Marius Luca posted: "Stuck in traffic at @Port_of_Dover for more than four hours! Well done".

And Naomi Lee wrote: "Thought the traffic was bad through Dover (2.5 miles in 3 hours!) But now through border control and have been stationary for 20 mins before check in! What is going on please @POferriesupdate ??"

Two social media users reported "gridlock".

Angie Wade posted she could not get to Parkrun, and ferry passenger Gary Smith told BBC South East it was a "nightmare", adding: "The whole of Dover is gridlocked."