Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: "The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police."

Dover MP Mr Elphicke is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 September.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

