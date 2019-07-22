Kent plane crash kills one man and injures another
- 22 July 2019
One man has been killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash in Kent.
The light aircraft came down in a field in Postling near Hythe at about 14:05 BST on Sunday.
A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a police spokesman said.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has sent a team of investigators to the scene.