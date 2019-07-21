Man arrested after woman found dead in Bexhill flat
- 21 July 2019
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a flat in East Sussex.
The 29-year-old was found at the property in London Road, Bexhill, after officers from Sussex Police were called to a disturbance at about 00:30 BST.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Sussex Police said both people were known to each other and it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.