Image caption The lone swimmer was trying to make it across the English Channel

A migrant has been rescued as he tried to swim across the English Channel to the UK with flippers and a float.

The man - who was suffering from mild hypothermia - was picked up by the French authorities at 07:30 BST about three miles north of Calais.

Meanwhile, Border Force also said it was dealing with three "small boat incidents" off the Kent and Sussex coasts.

There were reports of more than a dozen migrants on at least one of the boats.

The Coastguard assisted Border Force in the operation.

It said in a statement: "We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.

