Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Low had worked in Ayia Napa but was visiting at the time he was killed

A coroner says he is unable to conclude what led to the death of a British man who was attacked while on holiday in Cyprus.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, Kent, was stabbed to death in the resort town of Ayia Napa in August 2016.

Sitting at the Archbishop's Palace in Maidstone, the inquest into his death heard statements from those who had been with Mr Low when he was stabbed.

The coroner, Roger Hatch, recorded the death as unlawful killing.

He said despite help from family members and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office he had been "unable to find out what occurred when an inquest was carried out in Cyprus".

A post mortem examination had found Mr Low had cuts on his back, and a stab wound in the neck.

It is believed he died before arriving at hospital.

Mr Low's friend Ben Barker, 24, was also stabbed but survived.

Image caption Ben Barker was also stabbed in the attack

In November, the inquest in Paralimni in southern Cyprus heard the pair were attacked from behind by men with knives as they walked down the street.

Two knives believed to have been used in the attack were recovered by police, and DNA was recovered.

Two suspects, Sali Ahmet and Mehmet Akpinar, fled to the northern, Turkish-controlled, part of the island but the Turkish Cypriot authorities refused to hand them over to the Greek Cypriot south and both were allowed to leave the country.

Mr Low's parents were told there was no hope of a murder trial.