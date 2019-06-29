Boy dies at Cookham Wood young offender institution
- 29 June 2019
A teenage boy has died at a young offender institution, the Ministry of Justice has said.
Caden Steward, 16, died at Cookham Wood in Kent on Thursday.
His death at the site near Rochester, which holds 165 boy aged 15 to 18, is not believed to self-inflicted and is not being treated as suspicious.
The Prison Service said there would be an investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman.