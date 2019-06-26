Image copyright Google Image caption The German shepherd was found by a dog walker on a beach near Ramsgate

A dead dog found washed up on a beach is believed to have been tied up and dumped at sea, the RSPCA said.

The German shepherd was discovered next to a black holdall at East Cliff Chine, Ramsgate, Kent, on Tuesday.

The dog's muzzle and legs were bound together and it had a deep cut in the top of its head.

RSPCA inspector Steve Dockery said finding the animal "must have been an incredibly distressing discovery" and urged witnesses to come forward.

Warning: This article contains a distressing image

He said the female, believed to have been between six months and one year old, was "very underweight" and did not have a micro chip, which is mandatory in England, Scotland and Wales.

The RSPCA, which is investigating, said the dog had an "incision or stab wound on top of her head where her fur had also been shaved".

Mr Dockery said: "We believe the injured dog had been tied up and dumped in the sea."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said it was a shocking case

The dog was found alongside a bag and Mr Dockery said it "appears whoever did this had tried and failed to place her in the bag".

"Due to bruising and swelling on her muzzle as well as blood in her mouth, it would appear as though she was alive before she was bound."