Image copyright Lucy Hall Image caption The form was sent to parents of Year 9 students, who are aged 13 and 14

A school asked children to nominate their peers for awards including "best looking", "biggest ego" and "biggest poser".

The voting form was sent to parents of pupils at Hugh Christie School in Tonbridge, Kent.

Other categories in the Year 9 celebration assembly awards included "biggest strop" and "best couple".

The school has apologised and said the "inappropriate" form should be "disregarded".

It said a member of staff had been "spoken to".

Like kids don't already feel left out! Only more reason to feel like an outsider or get bullied! 😢😢😢 — Kris Hunt (@KrisHuntSocial) June 19, 2019

Lucy Hall, whose nephew received the form from the school, tweeted: "Parents are appalled by this.

"School is hard enough when you are 14 to create awards over best looking boy and girl. Shocking."

Comments on social media have described the form as "weird", "despicable" and "horrendous".

'Apologise unreservedly'

Vic tweeted: "Why not have things like: kindest pupil, most enthusiastic, most sporty, best jokes, tries the best, most helpful, most friendly, most likely to invent something/ be a millionaire/change the world/be PM.... you know...qualities we want to encourage....."

The school posted on Twitter: "We will inform students to disregard the form. The member of staff responsible has been spoken to.

"We totally agree this was inappropriate and apologise unreservedly for any offence caused to our students and parents."