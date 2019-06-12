Image copyright Family handout Image caption Carl Maynard had told officers he had not swallowed a bag of cocaine before being arrested

The family of a man who died in police custody from high levels of cocaine say they feel "shocked" officers were not using body cameras as he was arrested.

Carl Maynard, 29, collapsed at a police station in Tonbridge, Kent, while being questioned on 13 October 2017.

He died of acute cocaine toxicity after swallowing a drugs package just before being detained.

The police's failure to take Mr Maynard to hospital was a "missed opportunity" to save him, his inquest concluded.

Officers were "plainly suspicious" Mr Maynard had swallowed something when they entered his home in Lincoln Road in Maidstone, the inquest jury concluded.

"[They] told Carl that they would have taken him to hospital if he had, but then accepted his account that he had not swallowed anything."

A plastic bag found in Mr Maynard's stomach "appeared to have ruptured and caused him to ingest a fatal level of cocaine," his inquest found.

'Thoroughly let down'

"We will never understand why the officers didn't take him to hospital," Denise Kelly-Mills, Mr Maynard's mother said.

"We have also been shocked that none of the officers used their body worn video cameras.

"This failure has denied our family the opportunity to really know what happened in that room."

She said the family felt "let down" by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who had concluded there was no case to answer against the two officers involved.

An IOPC spokesman said officers had taken "steps to try and find out if Mr Maynard has swallowed illegal substances".

"Although they could have informed the custody sergeant more swiftly of the possibility drugs had been ingested, that this did not constitute a breach of standards of behaviour."

He said the IPOC advised Kent Police two officers "be reminded about correct use of body worn cameras".

Kent Police has been approached for a response to the inquest's finding.