Two sinkholes have opened up on the M25 amid heavy rain, sparking disruption for rush-hour drivers.

The holes were discovered in the central reservation between junctions five and four in Kent after a crash at about 23:30 BST.

The motorway was shut overnight but both carriageways had reopened by about 07:30.

National Rail has also warned that Southern and Thameslink trains will be badly affected by the weather.

A total of 31 flood alerts are in place across the country, with some areas set to see up to 60mm of rain, particularly over the first half of the day.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the UK was in for "some treacherous weather".

The M25 near Swanley is closed between junctions three and four, with a police incident causing "considerable congestion".

On Monday evening, heavy flooding in Kent closed all lines through Orpington railway station for several hours.

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the day, with forecasters predicting parts of the UK could be inundated during the rest of the week.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings in south-east England, for the River Wandle at Morden, south London, the Emm Brook at Wokingham and Ravensbourne at Bromley.

The agency said on its website: "River levels have risen as a result of localised thunderstorms. Flooding of property is expected imminently. Please take action."

The Met Office said some parts of the country could see 60mm to 80mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly up to 100mm.

Mr Burkill described the figures as the "worst-case scenarios".

"If you add it all up some places are likely to see over 100mm this week, which is around double the average they would get in the whole of June," he added.

