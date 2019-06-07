Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Mohammad Qoraishi had only moved in with his wife five days before he murdered her

A man has been jailed for the murdering his teenage wife in a "frenzied" Christmas Day attack, four months after their wedding.

Parwin Quriashi, 19, was found dead with 38 stab wounds at her flat in Maidstone, Kent.

Mohammad Qoraishi, 27, who had earlier admitted murder, was jailed for life to serve at least 16 years.

Judge David Griffith-Jones said he inflicted "a catalogue" of injuries, from which she "inevitably" died.

Maidstone Crown Court heard Qoraishi hit her over the head with a frying pan and launching a fatal and "frenzied" attack with a kitchen knife.

The cousins had an arranged marriage in August 2018.

Qoraishi, from Hull, only moved in with his wife in Kentish Court, London Road, five days before he killed her at 14:35 GMT.

A pathologist found at least 38 of her stab wounds were potentially fatal.

'Ferocious' attack

Mr Griffith-Jones said Qoraishi launched "a frenzied physical attack", and the wounds from the large knife were "about her head, neck, chest, thighs and abdomen".

He added: "At some point you also strangled her.

"You inflicted upon her a catalogue of both blunt- and sharp-instrument injuries from which she sadly but inevitably died.

"Given the extent and obvious ferocity of the attack and the injuries caused, there can be no doubt that your intention, whilst not premeditated... must have been to kill your wife."

After the attack Qoraishi headed to Dover in an attempt to flee the country.

However, no ferries were operating on Christmas Day, the court heard.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras picked up his Audi A3, and he was arrested nearby

Det Ch Insp Ivan Beasley said: "This was an unprovoked and savage attack on a defenceless young woman.

"It is only right that he will now spend a considerable time in prison for this brutal crime."

