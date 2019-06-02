Abandoned baby: Newborn's mother found
- 2 June 2019
The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned outside a hospital has been located, police have said.
The boy was found "safe and uninjured" at the entrance to Darent Valley Hospital, near Dartford, in Kent, in the early hours of 24 May.
Police said he was being taken care of, while the mother had been provided with the relevant medical support.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Talboys thanked witnesses who had provided "relevant lines of inquiry".