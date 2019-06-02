Image copyright Google Image caption The newborn baby was found abandoned outside Darent Valley Hospital's main entrance last month

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned outside a hospital has been located, police have said.

The boy was found "safe and uninjured" at the entrance to Darent Valley Hospital, near Dartford, in Kent, in the early hours of 24 May.

Police said he was being taken care of, while the mother had been provided with the relevant medical support.

Det Ch Insp Matthew Talboys thanked witnesses who had provided "relevant lines of inquiry".