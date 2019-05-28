Image copyright Steven Ford Image caption Jake and Chloe were discovered at their home in Margate

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her twins over Christmas.

At the Old Bailey, Samantha Ford, 38, admitted the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Jake and Chloe Ford, aged 23 months, but denied murder.

Prosecutor Ed Brown QC asked for a court hearing to be held on 10 June at which the Crown could confirm if her guilty pleas could be accepted.

The bodies of the children were found at a house in Castle Drive, Margate, in Kent, early on 26 December.

Ford, who is currently due to face a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on 24 June, was remanded in custody.