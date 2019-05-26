Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the Maidstone-bound carriageway, police said

A man who was suspected of being involved in a fatal crash but failing to stop has been arrested.

A 23-year-old man died in the crash on the A229 in Kent shortly just before 01:00 BST on Saturday.

His black Peugeot 206 overturned on Blue Bell Hill between the Lord Lees Roundabout and a slip road.

The driver of a BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the collision, police said.

He has been released pending further investigation.

Kent Police is keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the collision itself or of the vehicles involved.