M25 killer Kenneth Noye to be freed from prison
- 22 May 2019
The M25 road-rage killer Kenneth Noye is to be released from prison, the Parole Board has confirmed.
Noye, 71, stabbed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death in an attack at the Swanley interchange of the M25 in Kent in 1996.
Noye later claimed he killed Mr Cameron in self-defence during a road-rage fight. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years in 2000.
The parole board said he no longer poses a risk to the public.