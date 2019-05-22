Image copyright PA Image caption Kenneth Noye fled to Spain after he murdered Stephen Cameron in 1996

The M25 road-rage killer Kenneth Noye is to be released from prison, the Parole Board has confirmed.

Noye, 71, stabbed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron to death in an attack at the Swanley interchange of the M25 in Kent in 1996.

Noye later claimed he killed Mr Cameron in self-defence during a road-rage fight. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years in 2000.

The parole board said he no longer poses a risk to the public.