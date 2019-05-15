Image copyright Susan Pilcher Image caption An investigation was launched after migrants were intercepted by Border Force

A man has appeared in court charged with an immigration offence linked to the arrival of 27 migrants who crossed the Channel in dinghies.

Two boats were intercepted by Border Force off the Kent coast on Christmas Day 2018 and on 27 March.

Sarbast Mohammad Hama, 31, of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

He appeared before Lewes Crown Court where he was remanded in custody until the next hearing on 8 July.