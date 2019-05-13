Image caption Hundreds of pounds in charity donations were taken from the Wildwood Discovery Park

A man has been charged after a burglary at a wildlife park in which cash for a conservation project was stolen.

Hundreds of pounds in charity donations was taken from the Wildwood Discovery Park, near Canterbury in Kent, overnight between 5 May and 6 May.

The money was for the park's dormice breeding programme, which has so far produced more than 170 animals for a national re-introduction project.

A 26-year-old man from Ramsgate has been charged with conspiracy to steal.

He is charged in connection with 16 burglaries and attempted burglaries in Thanet, Whitstable, Herne Bay and Canterbury, Kent Police said.

He is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 3 June.