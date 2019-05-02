Image copyright Google Image caption The men were found in Folkestone at 07:00 GMT

Seven migrants have been detained after a dinghy was seen travelling towards the Kent coast.

The men were found in Folkestone Warren at 07:00 GMT by Border Force and police, who were searching the area.

Police had earlier received reports a boat was "suspected to be transporting migrants" across the Channel.

The men, who gave their nationalities as Iranian, were due to be interviewed by immigration officials, the Home Office said.

At least 522 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since November.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.

