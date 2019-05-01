Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Image caption Border Force intercepted a boat off the Kent coast

Eight migrants were detained in Dover after an empty dinghy was found nearby.

The men were found earlier at the Port of Dover shortly after the boat was discovered in Langdon Bay.

A Border Force patrol boat then intercepted a second dinghy off the coast of Kent and brought the five male occupants to Dover.

The Home Office said the 13 men had been "medically assessed and transferred to immigration officials for interview".

At least 515 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since November 2018.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.