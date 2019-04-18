Image copyright Susan Pilcher Image caption An investigation was launched after migrants were intercepted by Border Force

A 31-year-old man has been charged with an immigration offence over the arrival of 27 migrants who crossed the Channel in two dinghies.

Sarbast Mohammad Hama, of no fixed abode, is charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The allegations relate to two boats, one on Christmas Day 2018 and another on 27 March, which were intercepted by Border Force off the Kent coast.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 15 May.

On Christmas Day, 13 people were picked up off the coast of Deal, while 14 people, including two children, were stopped in a boat near Folkestone on 27 March.

At least 457 people, including 35 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November 2018.