Image copyright Wikimedia Image caption Tevin Sinclair was arrested at Dartford station

A man who boarded a train while carrying a long knife has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Tevin Sinclair, 24, of Slagrove Place, Ladywell, London, was arrested at Dartford station on 18 January after the incident at Greenhithe, Kent.

At Maidstone Crown Court, he admitted one charge of affray and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was handed 16 months for possession and three months for affray to run concurrently, suspended for 24 months.

Sinclair was initially charged on 29 January with affray, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

However the indictment was changed and he admitted the amended charges.

He is now subject to a curfew between 20:00 and 06:00 for 12 months.