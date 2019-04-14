Image copyright Google Image caption A passenger was killed during a car crash

A woman in her 80s who was a passenger in a car has died in a crash involving another vehicle.

The Peugeot Independence, a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, collided with a Nissan Qashqai in Cranbrook Road, Tenterden, Kent, at 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The woman, who was from East Malling, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the collision.