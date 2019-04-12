Image copyright Google Image caption The students' union has suspended the society and imposed sanctions

Members of a university free speech society are to be sent on a diversity awareness course after an investigation into allegations of racism.

Liberty Union at the University of Kent was found to have breached the student's union guidelines after group chat messages were published online.

The society said the "offensive and distasteful" comments were "jokes" taken out of context.

It has been suspended for the remainder of the academic year.

Kent Union imposed sanctions on the society after an investigation which began last month concluded it was "in breach of our Student Disciplinary Procedure".

The society had previously been suspended when the inquiry began, but that suspension has not been extended.

Image copyright Kent Anti-Racist News Image caption Messages sent between society members appear to reference the forced transportation of Jews during the Holocaust

In messages published in a blog by Kent Anti-Racist News, members of the union talk about people being "put down" and "first on the trains".

One suggests establishing a neighbourhood watch group with "cool brownshirts", appearing to reference Hitler's Nazi militia of the same name.

The society must implement new social media guidelines, and members undergo training in diversity before Kent Union will consider reinstating it.

In a statement online the Kent Union said: "Equality, diversity and inclusivity remain a key aspect of the work and values of Kent Union."

The Liberty Union has been approached for a comment but said in March the posts were "entirely misrepresented and taken out of context, and do not represent [our] views and principles".

It said in a Facebook statement the "jokes" made were "offensive and distasteful" but were "not intended maliciously".

Image copyright Kent Anti-Racist News Image caption Messages about a prayer session, following the far-right terror attack in New Zealand, were leaked by a group member

The society said it wanted to "ensure this does not happen again" and asked Kent Union to investigate.

The messages were leaked by a society member following a debate into the far-right terror attack in New Zealand, in which 50 people died.

The names of some individuals who made the comments have been passed to the university "for their consideration".

The university has been contacted for a comment.