Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Beale's body was found on the Rochester side of the High Street bridge

A man will face a retrial over the death of a man found with a stab wound.

The body of Peter Beale, 39, from Sittingbourne in Kent, was discovered near Rochester Bridge on 18 September last year.

Levi Webb, 22, from Northfleet, was cleared of murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge of manslaughter, and a retrial is due to take place at the same court in December.