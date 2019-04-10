Image copyright Google Image caption Alexandru Constantinescu died at a caravan site in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, on Sunday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a caravan park.

Alexandru Constantinescu, 30, died at the site in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, on Sunday after suffering a chest injury.

Dumitru Palazu, 48, of Gate Hill, Dunkirk, is due before Medway Magistrates' Court later.

Police are questioning two other men in connection with the death. Two others have been released without charge.