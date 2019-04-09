Dunkirk caravan site death: Fifth man arrested on suspicion of murder
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a caravan site.
A man in his 20s was found with a serious chest injury at Gate Hill in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, Kent, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Kent Police was called to the site but the man died at the scene.
Four men - three in their 30s and one in his 20s - were arrested at the site on Sunday. Two have since released without charge.
A local man aged in his 40s was arrested earlier.
Two men remain in police custody while the investigation continues.