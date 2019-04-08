Thanet cancer treatment fundraiser faces fraud charges
- 8 April 2019
A woman has been accused of fraudulently accepting more than £45,000 in donations for an illness she allegedly did not have.
Nicole Elkabbass, 40, of Edge End Road, Broadstairs, is alleged to have falsely claimed to need cancer treatment, Kent Police said.
She received donations from the public between February and August 2018.
Ms Elkabbass was charged with six counts of fraud and is due to appear before Margate magistrates on 2 May.