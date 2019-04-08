Four men are being held on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a caravan site.

A man in his 20s was found with a serious chest injury at Gate Hill in Dunkirk, near Canterbury, Kent, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Kent Police was called to the site, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men - three in their 30s and the fourth in his 20s - were arrested at the site and remain in custody.