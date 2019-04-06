Image caption Emma Appleby with her daughter Teagan in the Netherlands

Thousands of pounds of medicinal cannabis was confiscated from a mother as she tried to illegally bring the drug into the UK for her daughter, who has severe epilepsy.

Emma Appleby, from Aylesham, Kent, and Teagan, nine, were stopped at Southend Airport after they flew from Amsterdam.

Mrs Appleby bought £4,000 of the drug in the Netherlands after failing to get a prescription in the UK.

It was seized by Border Force and the family were allowed to leave.

It was illegal to bring the drug into the country without a prescription, which doctors have been able to issue legally since 2018.

Doctors in the UK have been refusing to prescribe Teagan THC, a psychoactive compound found in Cannabis. Mrs Appleby believes the drug will help reduce her daughter's symptoms.

Speaking in the Netherlands on Friday, Mrs Appleby said her daughter had seizures "every single night, every single day and I don't know if she's going to wake up in the morning".

She added: "This is our last resort. There's nothing else. We've tried all the medications at home.

"If there's a single, slight chance that this medication will help and save her I'm going to be here."

'A clinical decision'.

While it is legal in the UK for specialist doctors to prescribe THC, in general they won't because they say there is a lack of evidence that it's safe and effective.

The government says it has asked for new guidelines to be drawn up for doctors, and is encouraging further clinical research.

A government spokesman said "The decision to prescribe cannabis-based products for medicinal use is a clinical decision for specialist hospital doctors, made with patients and their families, taking into account clinical guidance, which is based on the best international evidence."

