A man has admitted killing his brother in an argument.

Carl Eldred, 33, from Langton Green, Tunbridge Wells, had faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Maidstone Crown Court.

Judge Adele Williams ordered the murder charge to lie on file and adjourned the case for sentence on 3 May.

Eldred had argued with his 36-year-old brother Lee on 28 December on the A26 in Hadlow, Kent, and the latter suffered a blow to the head.

Lee Eldred, from Tonbridge, was declared dead at the scene.

Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the A26 at about 22:30 GMT.