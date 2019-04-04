Image caption Eight migrants were found on a beach at Samphire Hoe, near Dover

Three men have been arrested after eight migrants were found on a Kent beach, the National Crime Agency said.

Police and paramedics were called to Samphire Hoe at about 08:00 GMT.

A boat was later found near Folkestone and three UK nationals were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of people "suffering from the effects of cold", but all were "discharged at the scene".

"The migrants are being dealt with by the immigration authorities," the NCA said.

At least 449 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November 2018.