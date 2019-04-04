Image caption The digger was driven into the Asda supermarket at about 03:35 BST, police say

Ram-raiders used a digger to steal a cash machine from a supermarket.

The thieves abandoned the digger in the car park of the Asda in Longfield Road, Tunbridge Wells, after they targeted the store at about 03:35 BST, Kent Police said.

A burglary at a recycling centre, also on Longfield Road, is being linked to the ram-raid.

Police are asking anyone who saw a large vehicle leaving the North Farm estate to contact them.

Image caption The store on the North Farm estate remains closed, Asda says

Kent Police are also asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

An Asda spokesman said the supermarket remained closed while police investigate the theft.

