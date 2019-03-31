Kent

Harrietsham crash: Man in hospital after car hits house

  • 31 March 2019
The car crashed in to the house
Image caption The residents escaped serious injury

A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in Kent.

Eight people had to leave the property in Southfields Way, Harrietsham, after the single-vehicle crash at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters helped to make the scene safe, while the British Red Cross provided practical support to the residents.

Damage to two properties has been reported and council structural engineers have been made aware.

Kent Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites