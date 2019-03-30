Image copyright Barcroft Media/Getty Image caption The Dover Strait is the world's busiest shipping route

Eleven people have been detained after a small boat carrying migrants was intercepted in the English Channel.

Border Force said it responded to a "small boat incident" at 07:30 GMT near Ramsgate in Kent. HM Coastguard provided assistance.

The migrants were brought to shore for medical assessments and were found to be well.

They have been transferred to immigration officials for interview, Border Force added.

