A boat carrying 14 migrants has been found off the Kent coast.

The group of 11 men, one woman and two children were spotted close to Folkestone, heading towards the UK, at about 01:00 GMT.

A Border Force team intercepted the vessel and brought the group to Dover where they were medically assessed.

The migrants, who presented themselves as a mixture of Iraqi and Iranian nationals, were passed to immigration officials for interview.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram