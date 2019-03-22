Image copyright Barcroft Media/Getty Image caption The Dover Strait is the world's busiest shipping route

A search is under way for a group of migrants reported to have come ashore in Kent this morning.

Kent Police said officers attended St Margaret's Bay, Dover, at about 07:00 GMT following the reports.

In a statement, it said officers were "assisting Border Force to locate the individuals". The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, HM Coastguard confirmed it has been assisting Border Force with two incidents off the Kent coast.

It said it was "only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."