Image copyright Reuters Image caption Manston Airport was used in January for a test of Operation Brock

An unexploded World War Two bomb has been found on a disused airfield planned to be used as a lorry park in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The bomb was found earlier at Manston Airport, Kent, and police and army bomb disposal experts were called in.

As there is "no immediate threat to life", the device will be detonated over the next few days, the Ministry of Defence said.

Ministers plan to use the site as a giant HGV holding bay if needed.

It is part of contingency plans in case the UK leaves the EU without a Brexit deal, to prevent traffic jams around Channel ferry ports.

In January a test of the site - and how the wider Operation Brock would work - was criticised when just 89 lorries took part.

However, officials said the test run - from Manston, near Ramsgate, to Dover - was a success and the numbers involved were "sufficient" to test the logistics of the plan.

The idea could work alongside Operation Stack which sees lorries queuing alongside the M20.