Debbie Griggs: Andrew Griggs in court accused of wife's 1999 murder
- 14 March 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his pregnant wife who was last seen 20 years ago.
Andrew Griggs, 56, of Ringwood Road, St Leonards, Dorset, is accused of killing Debbie Griggs in May 1999, when she was 34 years old.
The mother-of-three was pregnant with her fourth child when she went missing from Walmer, in Deal, Kent, on 5 May.
Mr Griggs was granted conditional bail by Maidstone Crown Court ahead of a plea hearing on 9 April.