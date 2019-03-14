Image copyright Chelsea-Rose Betts/Facebook Image caption Chelsea-Rose Betts was 16 when she died in the crash in September 2017

The mother of a teenager who died in a crash at the hands of her drink-driving boyfriend said she is "disgusted" he is trying to have his sentence reduced.

Jack Diamond, 31, admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving after his Volvo hit a wall in Kent.

His work colleagues Roy Little, 44, and Stephen Jones, 50, died at the scene near Hawkhurst in September 2017.

His partner Chelsea-Rose Betts, 16, who knew the other passengers, died four days later in hospital.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Jack Diamond was over the drink-drive limit when his car hit a wall

Sentenced to seven-and-a-half years, Diamond is currently due to serve three years and three months in prison, of which he has already served a year.

Chelsea-Rose's mother Rachael, of Cranbrook, said she felt "sick to my stomach".

"I don't believe he is remorseful," she said.

"He wrote letters to the families of all the victims to say he was sorry, but if I killed somebody, especially a 16-year-old child, I couldn't live with myself."

She said him appealing again the length of his sentence was "disgusting and disturbing".

"He basically only got one year per person he killed, but he seems to think that's too much," she said.

"I was trying to put my life back together. I think about and miss Chelsea-Rose every day, but when I heard this news I physically and emotionally collapsed all over again."

Image copyright family handout Image caption Chelsea-Rose Betts with her mother Racheal

She said Chelsea-Rose was "loving and caring, so full of life" and had wanted a family of her own one day.

Family friend Vivian Blackman, who Chelsea-Rose considered an aunt, said: "He said he loved Chelsea-Rose, wanted to take of her for the rest of their lives. Now he doesn't even want to face the punishment for killing her."

Image copyright family handout Image caption Chelsea-Rose Betts with Vivian Blackman

Image copyright family handout Image caption Chelsea-Rose Betts laughing with Vivian Blackman's daughter

Diamond pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in respect of Miss Betts' younger brother, who was also in the car during the crash.

Diamond will appear at the Court of Appeal on 21 March.