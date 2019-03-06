Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing South East Image caption Lewis Ludlow is a Muslim convert who used the name Ali Hussain and was nicknamed "The Eagle"

A man who planned to kill 100 people in a London terror attack claiming he had been instructed by Islamic State (IS) has been jailed.

Lewis Ludlow, 27, from Rochester in Kent, said he was told to set off a truck bomb after being refused permission to leave the UK.

The Old Bailey heard he planned to target Oxford Street to make the British people "pay in their blood".

He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 15 years

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said he was satisfied that Ludlow was "engaged in preparations to launch a spectacular multi victim attack".

"Multiple deaths were risked and very likely to be caused," he said.

Ludlow pleaded guilty in August to preparing acts of terrorism.

Sentencing him, Judge Hilliard said Ludlow had "shown an interest in extremism for a number of years" which involved a "deep and genuine attachment to its objectives".

He dismissed a claim by Ludlow made during hearings earlier this year that he had disengaged from the terror plot early on.

He also said there was no evidence that Ludlow had changed his mindset before being arrested in April last year.