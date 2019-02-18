Image caption A "small boat incident" took place off Dover, the Home Office confirmed

A group of migrants have been brought ashore after the Border Force intercepted a boat in the English Channel.

The group of people, whose nationalities are not yet known, were brought to shore by a coastal patrol vessel and given blankets.

Officials have begun to move the group into vans.

The Home Office confirmed "a small boat incident" was being dealt with off Dover but did not give further details.

However, the government has confirmed that one of the two Border Force boats redeployed from overseas to patrol the Channel in response to recent migrant crossings is already in operation.

The second boat is still en route, the Home Office said.