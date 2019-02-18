Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The body of Alan Wyatt, 68, was found at a property in Firethorn Close, Gillingham, Kent

A man has been charged with murder and arson after a man was found dead in a house fire.

The body of Alan Wyatt, 68, was found at a property in Firethorn Close, Gillingham, Kent, at about 10:30 GMT on 14 February.

Michael Bryant-McMurchie, 35, of Firethorn Close, Gillingham, is due before Medway magistrates later.

Detectives have appealed for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area that morning.

They want to hear from people who were in the following locations in Gillingham between 07:00 and 11:00: