Image copyright Kent Animal Defenders Image caption Kent Animal Defenders rescued this sheep, stuck in the muddy conditions, but it later died

Trading Standards is investigating a farm where animal rights campaigners claim sheep and lambs were regularly "left to rot" in the fields.

The RSPCA said the situation at Little Oakhurst Brissenden Farm near Ashford was "deeply distressing".

Government inspectors previously warned the farm about its standards when it found dead sheep in 2018.

Farm owner Tracey Middleton said: "They've got food, they've got water. [They're] checked every day."

Image caption Farm owner Tracey Middleton feeds an orphaned lamb

Kent Trading Standards confirmed there was an ongoing investigation into the farm.

A spokesman added: "This started after a visit to the farm last March and Trading Standards officers visited the farm again [on Thursday]".

Chris Holland, of Kent Animal Defenders, said the situation was "horrific".

The group has been monitoring the farm since last year, taking pictures of animals it claims were regularly "left to rot" in the fields.

Image caption And unhealthy sheep (left) loses some of its wool

Alan West, a sheep farmer and retired lecturer in agriculture, was shown images of the sheep and said: "That one looks really quite thin, and she's losing her wool, where she's not having enough food and there's a weakness in the wool and it's started to break away.

"Dead lambs should be picked up straight away... you can't just leave them."

When asked about the accusations her sheep were dying Ms Middleton said: "Well unfortunately they do sometimes.

"But RSPCA have been round, they're happy."

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "These images are deeply distressing. Concerns were raised at this site last year and we passed these on to Trading Standards and Defra.

"We are aware of the current concerns and we'd like to reassure supporters that we are taking this seriously, but we cannot go into further details for legal reasons."

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said it did not comment on individual cases.