Man arrested over Gillingham house fire body
- 15 February 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a body found in a house fire.
Fire crews found the man's body at an address in Firethorn Close in Gillingham, Kent at about 10:30 GMT on Thursday.
A man in his 30s from Gillingham was arrested shortly after midnight.
The two men are thought to have been known to each other and the deceased man's next of kin has been informed of the death, Kent Police said.