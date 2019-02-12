Image caption Wesley Adyinka, 37, died in the street near his home

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering another man in a street in Kent.

Kevin Roach, 39, of South Norwood, London has also been charged with GBH.

Wesley Adyinka, 37, died from suspected stab wounds on Sunday near his home in Knightrider Street, Maidstone. The results of a post-mortem examination are due on Wednesday.

Mr Roach was remanded in custody by Medway magistrates and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.

Four other people - a man from Croydon, another from Maidstone, a man from Surrey and a 17-year-old boy from London - have been released on bail pending further inquiries.