Five people including a teenager have been arrested in a murder investigation after a man died in Kent.

The man in his 30s died following a disturbance in Knightrider Street, Maidstone, at about midnight on Saturday. He had suffered serious injuries, police said.

A woman, also in her 30s, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The five males are being questioned in custody.

Two men, both aged 37, from Croydon and Maidstone, a 39-year-old London man, a 27-year-old man from Surrey, and a 17-year-old boy from London, were arrested.

It is understood the victims and suspects are known to each other, Kent Police said.

The man who died at the scene outside a property has not yet been named.