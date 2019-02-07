Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The Peugeot smashed though a road barrier and off the side of a cliff

A car plunged down a cliff after the driver failed to stop for officers during a police pursuit.

The Peugeot crashed through a cliff barrier on Victoria Parade in Ramsgate, Kent at 00:25 GMT and fell over the edge.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital and treated for serious injuries before being discharged.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in police custody.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries

The car also collided with a building following the fall down onto Marina Road.

A spokesman for the force said at 00:21 officers on patrol in Northdown Road requested the driver to stop but "the vehicle failed to do so and a pursuit was authorised".

He added: "A mandatory referral will be made by Kent Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the interaction between officers and the vehicle when they requested it to stop."

Police are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the coastguard also attended the scene.